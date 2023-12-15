Abhishek Chaubey brings together Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee for 'Killer Soup'

As the winter fog starts to descend so does the season of tantalising thrillers. This time director Abhishek Chaubey brings together Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee for his next web series Killer Soup. This quirky Netflix tale unfolds in the quaint town of Mainjur in South India and stars Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal as supporting cast.

As the global streaming platform announces the latest release, journey into the labyrinths of an unimaginable crime with Chaubey’s signature dark humour. Swathi Shetty is an aspiring home chef who cooks up a bizarre plan to replace her husband; and when such a plan plays in the back of the mind, chaos and layers of mysteries are sure to unfold.

Chaubey comments, “With Killer Soup, we wanted to give the audience permission to laugh and also be shocked with a crime thriller that blends in humour and quirkiness. It is a pot-boiler sent completely over the top with an exceptional cast.”

Killer Soup will start streaming on Netflix on January 11.

