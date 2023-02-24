'Succession' to end with upcoming season, announces creator Jesse Armstrong

In an interview with a leading media publication, creator and showrunner of popular comedy-drama Jesse Armstrong revealed that the new season, which starts streaming on HBO on March 26, will see the end of the show. Explaining that the show's title itself implies an ending, Jesse said that the plan was never for the family dramedy to go on indefinitely.

"The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?" Jesse said. He further added, "We could do a couple of short seasons or 2 more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron portray the roles of the Roy family members and associates who are vying for control of media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo following the impending departure of patriarch Logan (Cox).

The HBO series has been a huge hit since its debut in 2018. It has received nominations for several honours, including 48 Primetime Emmy Awards (winning 13 of them), nine Golden Globe Awards (with five wins), and more.

