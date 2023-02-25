'Grey's Anatomy' bids farewell to titular character Meredith Grey

The most recent episode of the well-known medical drama Grey's Anatomy, which had its ABC debut in 2005, was just released and it was titled I'll Follow the Sun. One of the most beloved characters of the show, Meredith Grey played by Ellen Pompeo, marked her last appearance in this episode. The episode was written by Debbie Allen, the executive producer and director of the show, and Krista Vernoff, the outgoing executive producer and showrunner of Grey's Anatomy.

Ellen made her final appearance on the show as a full-time cast member in this episode as she is departing to work on other projects, including a limited series for Hulu. She will, though, return for the Season 19 finale and, if the programme is extended for a 20th season, she might make further appearances.

In the episode I'll Follow the Sun, Maggie and Winston successfully operate on a newborn baby to execute a pioneering partial heart transplant surgery. Afterwards, the surgical team comes together to say goodbye to Meredith with toasts and moving speeches. Meredith, however, finds the day to be bittersweet as she prepares to perform her final operation and bids Nick farewell.

The show comes to a close with the customary montage that highlights the new interns this season. Due to the fact that Lucas, Simone, and Mika all move into Meredith's home, the conclusion has a 'passing of the baton' vibe.

Following over 18 years of production, Grey's Anatomy is still one of the most-watched medical dramas on television, enthralling viewers with its compelling plots, nuanced characters, and top-notch acting.

