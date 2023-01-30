Sushmita Sen returns to OTT with 'Aarya 3'. Watch video

Aarya, the popular web series starring Sushmita Sen, is set to start a new chapter. As the season 3 filming got underway, Disney+Hotstar posted a video of the actor's new avatar on Monday.

Sushmita sets up her rifle and lights a cigar as the video begins. Before she turns to face the camera, the words 'Guess who's back' appear on the screen. She is seen sporting a green tee, huge sunglasses, and emanates strength. The video came with the caption, “She is back and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar.”

For the last few months, the team has been preparing for the shoot. In December, actor Sikandar Kher posted a selfie of himself and director Ram Madhvani from one of their workshops. He added to the post, saying, "It’s wonderful to be back with this incredible team and I’m so looking forward to starting to shoot soon. We have begun workshops for the new season and from whatever I have read so far, I’m excited to take the audiences on a thrilling new ride. This is one of the most impeccably written characters I have played. Can’t wait to bring Daulat back on screens".

The slick crime thriller, which is based on the Spanish series Penoza, follows the tale of Aarya (played by Sushmita), a mother who unexpectedly transitions into a don due to a series of events. She goes to any lengths to protect her young and loved ones. The diva's progression into the action genre in the series delighted fans. Aarya's debut season even received an Emmy nomination.

In addition to the former Miss Universe, Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, and Vikas Kumar are among the other stars in the series.

