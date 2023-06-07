Poorna Jagannathan on Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever' breaking Asian stereotypes

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of an Indian immigrant mother named Nalini in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, has opened up about how the show has broken all barriers of type casting South Asian characters.

Asked if it feels like a pat on the shoulder with Never Have I Ever helping to break Asian stereotypes, Poorna told Ito a news agency,"I always say this about the show that finally our outsides are matching our insides. What I mean by that is our representation in media... we are finally being represented and reflected as who we are inside our house and how we feel inside. There's a balance..."

The actress agreed that Indians have been typecast and given characters with absolutely no dimensions. She added, "We are always such a side characters and are always like the stereotypical Indian characters with absolutely no dimensions. But suddenly we have shows like Never Have I Ever."

Drawing a parallel with her character of Nalini, Poorna said that she herself is an "immigrant mother". She added that the show tells a lot about what "it means to be an immigrant, mother, what it means to struggle, joy, as a woman to have desires and sexuality. What an amazing feeling to step into these characters' shoes that has a fully lived life as an actor but also as a South Asian woman."

