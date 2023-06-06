Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad, flaunts baby bump in new photos

Indian actress Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram handle to announce her first pregnancy with husband-social activist Fahad Ahmad. In adorable photos from their pregnancy shoot, Swara can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The recently wed couple posed on a terrace with Ahmad adorably holding Swara in the foreground of a beautiful sunset.

As she made this happy announcement, her caption read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!”. Fans and celebrities alike were elated by the news and sent out their good wishes for the couple.

Guneet Monga, who produced the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers commented with much excitement and hearts, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one, congratulations”.

Indian designer, Farah Khan Ali congratulated them saying “Congratulations to both of you. May you be blessed with a very healthy happy baby who brings you both much joy. Ameen”

Coming to Swara and Fahad, the couple had a court marriage on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act and later hosted a wedding reception which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Jaya Bachchan, Shashi Tharoor and more.