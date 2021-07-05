Swara Bhasker and Gulshan Devaiah starrer Dobara Alvida might have a sequel

Swara Bhasker and Gulshan Devaiah starrer short film Dobara Alvida might have a sequel, hints director Shashank S Singh.

“I have been getting messages from all over, enquiring about the sequel. The audience has loved the characters played by Swara and Gulshan. It's a very nice feeling when the audience loves something which you have created and are asking for more. I haven't really thought about it but who knows, we might come up with one," informs Singh who has worked as an assistant director on several feature films and television commercials by big banners like like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films and Disney.

Dobara Alvida, a tale of estranged lovers and their chance encounter in a shared cab, is Singh’s first work as an independent filmmaker. The short film, released on Large Short Films, is produced by Shahbaz Khan of One Team Entertainment. Krsna has scored the music and sang the title song.

Commenting on his experience working with Swara and Gulshan, Shashank shares, "It was adventurous considering we were shooting the whole film in the car and were continuously on the road. It was fun and, to be honest, an amazing experience to be working with such seasoned actors... Truly a cherished one."