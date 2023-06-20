Scam 2003: The Telgi Story to be released in September on Sony Liv  

Hansal Mehta’s name has been long associated with gripping crime dramas like Scam 1992, Scoop and now the to-be-released show Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. However, this time he will not sit on the director’s chair but will be the showrunner for Scam 2003.

The series will be based on the Hindi book, Reporter ki Diary, written by journalist and news reporter Sanjay Singh and will explore the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, the central figure behind the infamous Stamp Paper Scam that shook the nation in 2003.

Telgi, born in Khanapur, Karnataka, in 1961, rose from a humble background to orchestrate a fraudulent scheme that resulted in his accumulation of over 36 properties and approximately 120 bank accounts across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai before his demise.



Telgi's journey from poverty to prosperity resembles a compelling narrative. In his early years, Telgi, along with his brother and mother, sold fruits such as pears, cherries, and blueberries at railway stations in Khanapur to support their family following his father's passing. His intriguing rise to power will be portrayed in the series.

The new show will have acclaimed theatre actor Gagan Dev Riar in the lead role. The story is developed by Marathi film director Kiran Yadnyopavit and author Sanjay Singh. After the success of Scam 1992, which focused on the stock market manipulation carried out by Harshad Mehta, director Hansal Mehta gained recognition and praise. With a sequel, viewers can expect a captivating narrative filled with intrigue and deception.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is scheduled to premiere on SonyLIV on September 2.

