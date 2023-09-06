7 OTT characters who deserve their own spin-offs

Remember how Joey Tribbiani’s character spin-off from FRIENDS caused quite a roar back in the days. Well, in the era of OTT’s here are some of the iconic characters who deserve their own spin-offs.

Chaar Cut Atmaram from Guns & Gulaabs

Gulshan Devaiah as Chaar Cut Aatmaram

Fans cannot get over this quirky, unpredictable, and eccentric character with punchy one-liners essayed by Gulshan Devaiah in the recently released Guns & Gulaabs. The Raj & DK creation takes us back to the 90s era complete with violence contributed by Devaiah’s character who has been nicknamed so because of his four-process killing method.

JK Talpade from The Family Man

Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade

Portrayed by Sharib Hashmi, JK is not only a sidekick but an integral part of the series. A friend, colleague, and confidante to Manoj Bajpayee’s character, JK is an unwavering support to the lead. His willingness to dive headfirst toward any situation makes him a symbol of hard-to-find loyalty. He brings humor, depth, and emotions to the show with his character.

Sasya Bhai from SHE

Vijay Varma as Sasya Bhai

Vijay Varma has already won hearts with the versatile characters he has portrayed, one of which also includes Sasya Bhai from SHE. Sasya Bhai is as gray as a character could be with his diabolic and obscene nature. His presence is a constant reminder that in a world of black and white, gray is a shade that should not be forgotten.

Nishikant Adhikari from Monica Oh My Darling

Sikandar Kher as Nishikant Adhikari

Sikander Kher’s performance as Adhikari stands out in this comedy-thriller which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. His role is an example of awry nepotism and is a testament to how the most unexpected characters can be much loved by the audience.

Hathoda Tyagi from Paatal Lok

Abhishek Banerjee as Hathoda Tyagi

Abhishek Banerjee who is known to be performing quirky and comic roles took a leap of faith with this intense and dark character. Originally named Vishal Tyagi he earns the nickname Hathoda Tyagi. One cannot ignore the whimsical nature of the character who is a killer and animal lover at the same time.

Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi

Rasika Duggal is a well-known name in the field of cinema. Her out-of-the-box choices of characters lead her to portray the much-appreciated Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur. A homemaker in a patriarchal family, she portrays a strong-willed individual who tries to break the shackles a woman has to go through. Tripathi effortlessly challenges social norms and explores sexuality in a male-dominated world.

Cuckoo from Sacred Games:

Kubra Sait as Cuckoo

Kubra Sait’s role as the transgender Cuckoo has earned much appreciation from the audience. The character challenges all stereotypes and brings transgender representation to the limelight.