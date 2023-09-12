Shark Tank India S3 opens registration for student entrepreneurs to launch next-gen careers

The Indian franchise of the American reality TV show, Shark Tank, has become a popular household watch. With self-made business tycoons like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and others gracing the show for the last two seasons, the show’s popularity is only growing. For the last two seasons, the show was supporting entrepreneurs with an edge and now, this is expanding to young minds as well.

Shark Tank Season 3 is open for registration for student entrepreneurs aged 18 and above. The ‘Shark Tank India S3 Campus Special’ announcement was made earlier today and the registrations also go live. Those who wish to apply to this campus special edition can register exclusively on Sony LIV.

STEP 1: You need to download and sign up/log in to the SonyLIV app or Sonyliv.com. Upload your valid college or student ID. Give a description of your business idea, highlight its uniqueness and potential and demonstrate what sets you apart.

STEP 2: If your idea catches their attention, you will move on to the next stage and upload a three-minute long video pitch to the Shark Tank India team explaining why your business idea deserves their investment.

STEP 3: Once you make it past the initial selection, you will move on to the audition process where you will get to pitch your business to the Shark Tank India team. After this, they will narrow down the candidates to the most promising ones who face the renowned panel of Sharks.

