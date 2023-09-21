Duranga sequel: Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah lock horns in Season 2

The wait is finally over for fans of the beloved romantic thriller series Duranga as ZEE5 announces the first look of its much-anticipated sequel, Duranga – Two Shades of a Lie. The thrilling series, directed by Rohan Sippy, promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it unveils a face-off between the enigmatic characters portrayed by Amit Sadh and Gulshan Devaiah.

The original Duranga, an official adaptation of the Korean sensation Flower of Evil, captured the hearts of audiences with its intricate plot twists and suspenseful storytelling. While the first season left viewers eagerly awaiting what’s next, Season 2 is set to deliver even more complexity, drama and romance.

Returning to reprise their roles are the talented actors Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta and Rajesh Khattar, with the addition of Amit Sadh in a pivotal lead role. This season will see a thrilling showdown between the characters of Sammit Patel (played by Amit Sadh) and Abhishek Banne (played by Gulshan Devaiah), adding a new layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Sammit Patel emerges from a coma, determined to reclaim his identity from Abhishek Banne, who has been living as Sammit Patel. Amit’s character will take centre stage, challenging Gulshan Devaiah's character and putting everything at stake to protect his family. As the story unfolds, the goals of these three central characters will collide, promising an exhilarating and suspenseful viewing experience.

Director Rohan Sippy expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to take the successful Duranga franchise to new heights. He commended the hard work of the cast and crew in delivering an even more exciting and emotionally engaging experience for viewers.

The trailer for Duranga – Two Shades of a Lie Season 2 is set to be released soon, so stay tuned for a sneak peek of the suspense and drama that awaits.