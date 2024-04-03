Jitendra Kumar gears up for ‘Panchayat’ season 3

With the announcement of the highly anticipated third season of Panchayat, the masses favourite's actor Jitendra Kumar solidifies his status as a household name synonymous with authentic storytelling and relatable characters.

Jitendra with his remarkable versatility and undeniable charm, returns to the screen as Abhishek Tripathi in Panchayat Season 3. His portrayal of the earnest yet endearing young man navigating the nuances of rural life has endeared him to audiences worldwide. He added, "Phulera mein kaafi dhamaal honewala hai. The graph of the characters has gotten bigger and audiences can expect a lot of twists and turns in Abhishek's life!"