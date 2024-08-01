‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ season 2 to premiere on August 29

Fans of Middle Earth are in for a treat as their favourite show is all set to drop in on Prime Video from August 29. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere soon and fans cannot contain their excitement. The trailer which was released earlier by the makers have already garnered enough attention and anticipation for the upcoming season.
In the upcoming season, the antagonist Sauron has returned who was earlier cast out by Galadriel. Without the help of an army or an ally, he has to rely on his own intelligence and cunningness to rebuild his strength. He is also expected to see the re-forging of the Rings of Power which will bind the people of Middle Earth to his will.
The second season has your favourite characters being further dragged away into the clouds of darkness and traverses through their individual journeys and challenges faced during hard times. Friendships are strained, kingdoms are fractured, and the united forces of goodwill- elves, wizards, harfoots and others hold onto their principles and each other in this fight against darkness.
Some of the cast members include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.