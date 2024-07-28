Sharmin Sehgal celebrates Heeramandi’s global success, calls it ‘a magical world’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar took the world by storm, capturing a widespread recognition. The series premiered to great acclaim, captivating the audiences with its majestic visuals, entrancing music, and compelling storytelling. The performances by the cast were noteworthy, where among the highlights of the show was Sharmin Sehgal's portrayal of Alamzeb, which has significantly boosted her career to expand new horizons.

As Heeramandi makes headlines with Netflix's Q2 2024 earnings report, Sharmin shares her joy over the grand success of the show, remarking, "It fills my heart with so much joy to see the love Heeramandi has been garnering worldwide. I will always be grateful that I got to be a part of this magical world. It feels amazing to see the show creating a benchmark globally. I hope the love continues to grow over time. Notably, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received an impressive 15 million views, becoming the OTT platform's biggest Indian drama series ever.

The eight-episode series was Sanjay's OTT debut and is currently streaming across 190 countries. It also marks a new chapter for him as he continues to innovate and expand the horizons of Indian cinema and entertainment.

(Written by Twinkle Hemani)