Debchandrima Singha Roy opens up on playing Lalita in ‘Parineeta’

When the offer to play Lalita for Parineeta came to me, it was obviously a very special project and opportunity for me. It was very important for me to uphold the faith and belief that so many people had on me.

What was challenging was since Parineeta is a period narrative, the way of speaking or the way of walking, all were very different for me. Belonging from this generation it took me some time to adapt to those nuances. When I got the script I thought if I will be able to speak the way people used to speak in that era and in that dialect.

Almost every day I used to practice the dialogue and the dialect. I used to record them and listen. After about 20-25 days I could feel this is naturally coming to me. Aditi [ Roy] had told me to wear saris and practice so that the body language would also come organically to me. For about 20 days I had shut myself completely, I stopped going to any social invitations, so that I get the time to prepare myself. I used to stay at home; I read the original text and saw the previous adaptations once each, so that I don’t get influenced by them too much.