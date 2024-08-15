Debchandrima Singha Roy opens up on playing Lalita in ‘Parineeta’
Debchandrima Singha Roy brings back to life the iconic character of Lalita from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Parineeta under the direction of Aditi Roy for her latest web –series. Set in the early 1900’s the series takes the viewers back to an era gone by but characters and emotions are still relevant today. As the series starts streaming from today, we speak to Debchandrima about stepping into the character of Lalita and more.
Excerpts:
How did you transform yourself from Debchandrima to Lalita for Parineeta?
When the offer to play Lalita for Parineeta came to me, it was obviously a very special project and opportunity for me. It was very important for me to uphold the faith and belief that so many people had on me.
What was challenging was since Parineeta is a period narrative, the way of speaking or the way of walking, all were very different for me. Belonging from this generation it took me some time to adapt to those nuances. When I got the script I thought if I will be able to speak the way people used to speak in that era and in that dialect.
Almost every day I used to practice the dialogue and the dialect. I used to record them and listen. After about 20-25 days I could feel this is naturally coming to me. Aditi [ Roy] had told me to wear saris and practice so that the body language would also come organically to me. For about 20 days I had shut myself completely, I stopped going to any social invitations, so that I get the time to prepare myself. I used to stay at home; I read the original text and saw the previous adaptations once each, so that I don’t get influenced by them too much.
Any scene that you found particularly challenging.
The whole series was very challenging for me. I was very nervous during the initial days and then, I slowly got into the zone. I believe the whole subject is very challenging because I haven’t done a period drama or a character like Lalita before. I used to be tensed and thought that I will have to give my best to the character.
How was your experience of working with Aditi?
Oh my god! She’s a sweetheart. I had never expected that a director could work so sweetly and so beautifully. I have never seen her lose her temper. I want to be as calm and composed like her. She has full control of the floor but she never raises her voice. She made me understand the character very well.
If you want to portray another character from a period setting who would it be and why?
I always wanted to go back in time and play a character from another era. I have always loved this genre. If a period drama and character comes to me in future, I’ll be very happy to take on the role.
You are also seen playing the lead in the Hindi-serial Suhagan Chudail. How has the experience of moving to Mumbai and working there, been?
This is an infinite series. I have been trying to work here [ Mumbai] for some time and finally, it clicked. I was very excited to work on something new, and go out of my comfort zone. I love to struggle and go through the ups and downs. I shifted from Kolkata to Mumbai on my own. But now I have a great bond with my co-stars. Initially, it was just work and coming home since I did not know anyone but now there’s a lot of fun at work.
Parineeta is streaming on Hoichoi from today