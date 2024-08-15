Must-watch OTT releases for the upcoming Independence Day weekend

This independence weekend, take a break and enjoy a diverse lineup of OTT releases. From dramas to suspenseful thrillers and intense family rivalries, these five titles offer something for everyone. Here are the must-watch shows that promise to make your holiday even more special.
Shekhar Home is a detective drama starring Kay Kay Menon as Shekhar, a sleuth inspired by Sherlock Holmes. Set in the serene town of Lonpur, Bengal, in the early 1990s, Shekhar delves into perplexing mysteries that challenge his brilliance. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and Rohan Sippy and featuring Ranvir Shorey, Kirti Kulhari, Rasika Dugal, and Usha Uthup in pivotal roles, this series is a treat for fans of classic detective tales.
Watch it on: JioCinema
Parineeta is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the 1905 Partition of Bengal. The series, directed by Aditi Roy, stars Gaurav Chakrabarty and Debchandrima Singha Roy in a story of deep-rooted bonds, unspoken emotions, and a love that transcends time. The reunion of Shekhar and Lalita is filled with nostalgia, making it a perfect watch for those who appreciate timeless romance.
Watch it on: Hoichoi
Life Hill Gayi is a drama-packed series that explores the rivalry between siblings as they compete to rejuvenate a neglected hilltop hotel as part of an inheritance challenge. With a blend of humor, drama, and suspense, this series offers a refreshing take on family dynamics and competition. Directed by Prem Mistry and starring Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila, it’s a perfect choice for those who enjoy heartfelt storytelling.
Watch it on: Disney+ Hotstar
Gyaarah Gyaarah is a thrilling sci-fi series that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Directed by Umesh Bist and starring Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal, the show dives into a world of crime, mystery, and unexpected twists. Ideal for viewers who crave intense, thought-provoking content that leaves you guessing until the very end.
Watch it on: Amazon Prime Video
The second part of the popular series, titled Chamak: The Conclusion, will see Paramvir Singh Cheema’s Kaala on a powerful quest for vengeance after discovering the truth behind his father’s demise. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, this concluding season promises a gritty exploration of power, legacy, and betrayal as Kaala faces off against formidable adversaries to reclaim his late father’s honour. The show features Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, with a special appearance by Gippy Garewal. A must-watch for those who enjoy intense, character-driven dramas.
Watch it on: SonyLIV