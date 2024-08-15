Must-watch OTT releases for the upcoming Independence Day weekend

The second part of the popular series, titled Chamak: The Conclusion, will see Paramvir Singh Cheema’s Kaala on a powerful quest for vengeance after discovering the truth behind his father’s demise. Directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan, this concluding season promises a gritty exploration of power, legacy, and betrayal as Kaala faces off against formidable adversaries to reclaim his late father’s honour. The show features Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh, with a special appearance by Gippy Garewal. A must-watch for those who enjoy intense, character-driven dramas.

Watch it on: SonyLIV