Paayel Sarkar discusses her role as Kaveri in the thriller series ‘Kaantaye Kaantaye’
In the new crime thriller series Kaantaye Kaantaye, the character of Kaveri stands out in the story's suspenseful twists and turns. Played by the enigmatic Paayel Sarkar, Kaveri is a captivating presence in this gripping narrative. Indulge speaks with the actress to discuss her portrayal of Kaveri, the challenges she faced in bringing this unpredictable character to life, and her experience working with the master of thrillers, Joydeep Mukherjee.
Can you tell us about the character you’re playing?
The film is a thriller, and Kaveri enters the story at a very intriguing point. Throughout the series, you’ll see Kaveri in various shades. She’s quite unpredictable—at one moment, she seems genuinely nice, but the very next, she becomes suspicious. Her unpredictability is one of the key elements that make her character so captivating.
How did you prepare for your role in Kaantaye Kaantaye?
I had some familiarity with the story since I’d read the novel it’s based on. However, when adapting it to the screen, Joydeep Mukherjee, the director, made some changes to enhance the narrative. We had extensive discussions about Kaveri’s character and what was required to bring her to life. It was crucial to maintain a consistent yet complex graph for Kaveri throughout the series.
Did you find any personal connection or resonance with the character of Kaveri?
Not at all. Kaveri and I are complete opposites in terms of personality. There’s no personal connection between us, which made the role even more interesting to play.
Where does Kaveri fit into the narrative of Kaantaye Kaantaye?
Kaveri’s entry into the narrative marks a turning point in the story. Her arrival triggers a series of unexpected events, casting suspicion on all the characters. The moment Kaveri appears on screen, you’ll notice that she often says one thing while thinking another, and her actions might diverge from both. This layered complexity is what makes her pivotal to the unfolding drama.
How was it working under the direction of Joydeep Mukherjee?
Working with Joydeep da is always a rewarding experience. We previously collaborated on The Eken, another thriller set in Darjeeling. I believe he’s a master at crafting suspenseful narratives. His approach to thrillers is exceptional. And his cheerful and humorous personality brings a lot of positive energy on the set. It’s essential to have that kind of atmosphere when you’re working on intense projects like this.
You’ve been involved in several thriller projects lately. Is that a conscious choice?
It’s not a deliberate choice, but rather a reflection of what’s trending now. Thrillers are in demand, and I’m receiving more offers in this genre. However, I’ve also done other types of films, like Abar Awronne Din Ratri, which was about friendship and that resonated well with audiences. While I enjoy thrillers and mysteries—there’s also a desire to explore different genres.
Any upcoming projects you can share?
Yes, there’s a project called Najarbondi directed by Debarati, which features an all-female cast. I also have two more thrillers lined up, both directed by Sayan Basu.