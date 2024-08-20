‘Murshid’ trailer unveils Kay Kay Menon’s intense mafia saga; to premiere on August 30

As Murshid battles to safeguard his family, he is relentlessly pursued by Inspector Kumar Pratap Rana (Tanuj Virwani), who is both his adopted son and a key player in the unfolding drama. Additionally, ambitious politician Jayendra (Rajesh Shringarpure) further complicates the tense situation.

Kay Kay expressed his enthusiasm about his role, stating, "Playing Murshid Pathan in this gritty thriller has been an exhilarating experience. Murshid is a multi-dimensional character—a former don who becomes a philanthropist but is dragged back into the underworld to defend his family. The trailer is just a glimpse into his journey, which explores the lengths a father will go to for his loved ones. I’m excited for the audience to experience the full arc of Murshid’s story."

Zakir, who plays the antagonist Farid, commented, "Farid is a volatile character driven by ambition and aggression, constantly challenging Murshid’s legacy. What intrigues me about Farid is his complex psyche—a man torn between his desire for power and his own self-destructive tendencies. I’m eager for viewers to see this intense power struggle unfold."

Tanuj added, "Joining Murshid has been a remarkable experience, especially alongside actors like Kay Kay Menon and Zakir Hussain. My character, Kumar Pratap Rana, is deeply conflicted, caught between his loyalty to his adoptive father and his own suspicions. The story delves into themes of conflicted loyalties and the powerful bonds of family."

Produced by Sandeep Patel, Murshid is set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 30.