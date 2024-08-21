Exclusive: Actor Kritika Kamra on playing a cop in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’
Actress Kritika Kamra portrays a police officer in the mystery crime drama series Gyaarah Gyaarah, that is currently streaming on Zee5, and she finds this new role particularly reassuring. After playing a victim in Hush Hush and a gangster in Bambai Meri Jaan, playing a cop meant a lot for Kritika. Excerpts from our chat with her.
What made you choose Gyaarah Gyaarah?
The unique concept and the script made me do Gyaarah Gyaarah. When I first came to know about the show I thought it’s just another police procedural, but when I started reading it, I realised it has the fantasy element to it which has not been explored before in any Hindi cinema or show. Another big reason for me was that I just finished playing a gangster, so for me to turn into a police officer on screen was an interesting opportunity. And with this character, I was getting to play a younger and an older version of myself.
You have always looked for well-rounded characters. Is the actor in you satiated a bit now?
Yes, it is. And I think women actors need to be mindful about that because there aren’t many female parts written with much care and precision. Though it is a lot better now than it was a few years back, we don’t have a pool of many well-rounded female characters to choose from. I am not okay to be a wallflower anymore!
How do you choose a role or a script?
For me, the script has to be something that keeps me engaged when I am reading it. If I am not engaged while reading it, then I don’t think it’s gonna make a very interesting watch. I look for some sort of a uniqueness in the concept and something that hasn’t been done before. Also, I don’t want to repeat my characters, so I stay away from the sort of characters that I have already played before. I want to challenge myself with something that I haven’t explored.
What went into donning the hat of a police officer on the screen?
Playing anyone in the uniform comes with immense responsibilities. It is also something that you don’t take lightly, and you want to be as realistic as possible when playing a real-life hero. So, I worked on my physicality, on my posture and demeanour, we did some training with guns and action skills, and I brushed up on my manual car driving skills. Apart from these, there was a lot of work on the internal life of the character, because she’s leading a tough life. There’s a sadness in her even while she’s on her duty. So it was kind of challenging to work on both mental and physical aspects of the character, but I happily deep-dived into it.
What are your future goals?
It’s been an exciting space for me. I am getting to do stuff that I enjoy watching, there’s diversity in the roles that I am offered, there’s diversity in the writings, and the sheer courage and the risk that the makers are able to take while writing make for a rich landscape of content. So as a viewer and an actor, I am very happy that I am able to be in the industry at an important time.
Any more projects in the pipeline?
I am currently shooting for a show called Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, and I star opposite Vijay Varma, and will be out on Prime Video. And there is one in the talks for a long time, a Netflix original, For Your Eyes Only, opposite Pratik Gandhi.