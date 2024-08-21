Exclusive: Actor Kritika Kamra on playing a cop in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’

A

Playing anyone in the uniform comes with immense responsibilities. It is also something that you don’t take lightly, and you want to be as realistic as possible when playing a real-life hero. So, I worked on my physicality, on my posture and demeanour, we did some training with guns and action skills, and I brushed up on my manual car driving skills. Apart from these, there was a lot of work on the internal life of the character, because she’s leading a tough life. There’s a sadness in her even while she’s on her duty. So it was kind of challenging to work on both mental and physical aspects of the character, but I happily deep-dived into it.