Bhuvan Bam says his ‘Taaza Khabar’ character is a mirror to him

Bhuvan Bam, who plays the lead character Vasant Gawde, in the hit web series Taza Khabar has revealed that portraying Vasya was a natural fit, as the character mirrored many aspects of his own life. The character's ambition, dedication to family, and pursuit of a better life resonated deeply with Bhuvan. However, fans can expect a more complex Vasya in this season, with Bhuvan promising a deeper exploration of the character's inner world.
“Taaza Khabar is just not a series; it depicts the graph of my life. Playing Vasya was effortless because, for most parts, he is a mirror to me. His ambition to reach the stars and his zeal to live a better life and serve his family to the fullest is all I ever dreamt of,” he said, as per a media source.
A special treat for fans this time around, is a collaboration between Bhuvan Bam and renowned singer-lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire. Bhuvan had earlier expressed his excitement about working with such a legendary figure, calling it a dream come true. The new track, featuring Swanand's soulful voice, is sure to be a highlight of the season.
As the release date for Taaza Khabar Season 2 approaches, anticipation is building among fans. With its relatable characters, compelling storyline, and talented cast, the series is poised to be another success for Bhuvan Bam and the team behind it.
The second season of Taaza Khaba is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 27.