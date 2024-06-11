Bhuvan Bam recalls how he got into mimicry as a child imitating everyone's mannerisms

YouTuber, actor, and writer Bhuvan Bam reflected on his early life, sharing how his journey in mimicry began in school, saying that as a happy-go-lucky kid, he spent his days observing and imitating everyone's mannerisms.

Bhuvan, who is known for his comedy channel BB Ki Vines on YouTube, recently appeared on cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's talk show Dhawan Karenge, where he shared details about his journey from being relatively unknown to becoming a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Bhuvan, who starred in the fantasy comedy-thriller series Taaza Khabar, said, "My journey in mimicry began back in school. Once, during an assembly, I was singled out because I mimicked a strict teacher, which got me in trouble. As an average student and a happy-go-lucky kid, I spent my days observing and imitating everyone's mannerisms from 7 am to 2 pm"