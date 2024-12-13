Popular actress Soumitrisha talks about her web debut
She made us engrossed in her drama series and thereafter her film, but this time actor Soumitrisha makes her OTT debut with Ayan Chakraborty’s Kaalratri and makes the audience journey through a thrilling narrative. We speak to her about her debut, choice of works, learning, and more.
What made you lock in Kaalratri for your OTT debut?
It was because of the character and the content. These are the two primary parameters via which we actors can gauge what the audience would welcome and love. Also, since I have been a part of a popular serial from where I have been able to gather an audience, it is my responsibility to make sure that the content I choose is liked by them. So, I was looking for an intriguing story like this. When Ayan [Chakraborty] narrated the script, I liked it immediately.
Tell us about your character Debi.
Debi is a simple girl who is compelled to marry but loses her husband a day later. The story starts from here with mysteries surrounding her in-law's house. In the trailer, we can see one primary question but when you watch the episodes several more will come up.
How did you prepare to get into the character of Debi?
Preparation included sitting with writer-director Ayan, and understanding how he wants the character, after all, he is the creator. He gave me immense freedom which helped me a lot. I have also tried to give some input which he has also accepted.
Do you relate to her on a personal level?
I don’t relate that much to Debi because she is very fragile and I’m not to that extent. Having said that we both are mysterious.
Any memorable or challenging scene you would like to share?
There was a particular scene that was very hard to shoot. It needed a lot of mental preparation. There’s a scene where the door is closed and I am banging on the door to open it. I had to do this for a full five minutes. To bring out that frustration and mental make was challenging for me.
Which medium helps you bring out your creative best?
You can learn something from every medium. In television serials, you have to work every day. My advantage is that every day I will get a new script and in 5 minutes I have to prepare a full 3 pages. This practice I have got from serials. In a cinema, I get a script ahead of time. I can think about my character. Even in web series, it’s similar. Further, this medium is a very direct person-to-audience medium. There are chances of finer finesse in acting.
What kind of character attracts you?
A character with multiple shades.
What’s your winter fashion game?
Full-length coats with jeans or short skirts and high boots
Your winter special food…
I love tea. And Bhaanr –er- cha during long drives in winter.
Kaalratri is streaming on hoichoi.