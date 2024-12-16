'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr' to start streaming from December 20

The literary scene of Kolkata, especially thriller and mystery is synonymous with Satyajit Ray’s Feluda series. While we have lived it on screen and on television, director Srijit Mukherji brought it to the OTT platform for the first time with Feludar Goyendagiri starring Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti as Feluda, Topshe and Jatayu respectively. After the series became a huge success, the team is back again to release its second installment – Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr on December 20.
Preceding the release, the makers had dropped the trailer of this thrilling upcoming series. With Kashmir popularly referred to ‘Heaven on Earth’, being the backdrop, the trio encounters a retired judge and takes on the responsibility of finding a lost valuable ring. The trail of murder takes them through the picturesque locales of Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, Pahalgam as they start verifying the alibis of the suspects.
Srijit comments on the occasion, “Feluda is not just a detective but a cultural icon. With this season, we’ve aimed to explore deeper moral dilemmas while delivering an edge-of-the-seat experience. Kashmir’s serene yet mysterious aura has added an unmatched visual grandeur to the narrative.”
The series also stars Rajatava Dutta, Riddhi Sen, and Sawon Chakraborty. Under Mukherji’s guidance, the flavours of the original Bengali nostalgia are kept alive while making the experience more cinematic for a modern audience. What makes this season interesting is the fact that some iconic scenes from Feluda’s past adventures have been paid homage through their recreations.
Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr streams on hoichoi from December 20