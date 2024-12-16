'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr' to start streaming from December 20

Preceding the release, the makers had dropped the trailer of this thrilling upcoming series. With Kashmir popularly referred to ‘Heaven on Earth’, being the backdrop, the trio encounters a retired judge and takes on the responsibility of finding a lost valuable ring. The trail of murder takes them through the picturesque locales of Gulmarg, Khilanmarg, Pahalgam as they start verifying the alibis of the suspects.

Srijit comments on the occasion, “Feluda is not just a detective but a cultural icon. With this season, we’ve aimed to explore deeper moral dilemmas while delivering an edge-of-the-seat experience. Kashmir’s serene yet mysterious aura has added an unmatched visual grandeur to the narrative.”