Srijit Mukherji on his latest 'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr'
Come winter and its time to sit at your cosy spot and immerse yourself into yet another spectacular and edge-of-the-seat thriller - 'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr'. Director Srijit Mukherji adapts Ray's Feluda novel into another exhilarating web series, which is streaming on Hoichoi from today. Portrayed by the golden trio Tota Roy Choudhury, Kalpan Mitra and Anirban Chakrabarti, viewers are in for a visual and 'mogojostro' treat this season. We speak to Srijit on the making of the series and more during a candid chat.
Apart from being a thriller and mystery series, Feluda also stands for a brilliant travelogue. How did you incorporate Kashmir as a character in the series?
Half the battle was won when i decided to adapt Satyajit Ray's stories because his stories are very visual. Its almost like he's writing a screenplay. all the locations which are mentioned in Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr have been covered. I have added a few locations in terms of some of the scenes which I have written. But generally the list of locations have been provided by the story itself. And Satyajit Ray made it a point that its not just a dry whodunnit, but it has the elements of an actual travelogue, like the various places and local cuisines. the entire experience of travel is encapsulated in the story.
How did you enjoy the locations?
Im the happiest when I am shooting Feluda. Its cause a 14 year old me comes and sits beside me in the monitor and supervises the entire shoot. It is a tribute to my childhood and a celebration of my adolescence. So, obviously its extremely enjoyable.
How has Feluda been adapted to be relevant for today's audience?
I didn't change the timeline. Its a period piece. Its still the year when it was written 1986/87. I have not tinkered around with any of the chronological or historical backdrop which was there, which i think makes it very interesting.
You have re-created some iconic scenes from the Satyajit Ray universe. Can you tell us about that?
I knew this is going to be my last Feluda, at least for web. That is why i wanted to take a nostalgic trip down the lane with a tribute. I incorporated a montage which has shots from iconic shots from Sonar Kella, Joy Baba Felunath, Tintoretor Jisshu , Kailashe Kelenkari, Gorosthaney Shabdhan, Hotyapori and Darjeeling Jawmjomat.
Why would you consider this to be your last Feluda, at least for the web?
Logistically, it is difficult to make a Feluda, who travels so much, given the budget that a web series gets. Its very difficult to make a Feluda within that without compromising and i don't want to compromise with Feluda. So, its best to leave it at the top where we have done Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr which is so visually spectacular.
If you had to adapt Feluda for a Hindi movie or series, who would the faces of the trio be?
Feluda could be Kay Kay Menon, Topshe could be Rajat Barmecha and Lalmohan could be Anupam Kher.
How have you seen the trio (Tota-Kalpan-Anirban) grow since the first series?
The trio's really evolved and especially Tota. I think he has made Feluda his own. What Sabyasachi Chakraborty was for the previous generation, Tota Roychowdhury is for this generation. You close your eyes and think of Feluda , his (Tota's) face comes.