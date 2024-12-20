Srijit Mukherji on his latest 'Feludar Goyendagiri 2: Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr'

A

Half the battle was won when i decided to adapt Satyajit Ray's stories because his stories are very visual. Its almost like he's writing a screenplay. all the locations which are mentioned in Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr have been covered. I have added a few locations in terms of some of the scenes which I have written. But generally the list of locations have been provided by the story itself. And Satyajit Ray made it a point that its not just a dry whodunnit, but it has the elements of an actual travelogue, like the various places and local cuisines. the entire experience of travel is encapsulated in the story.