Anushka Ranjan and Aahana Kumra to star in new action-thriller series, 'Mixture'

Actors Anushka Ranjan and Aahana Kumra are all set to captivate audiences in the upcoming action-thriller series titled, Mixture. Directed by Hanish Kalia, this gripping series delves deep into the world of crime and suspense.

The story of Mixture unfolds against the scenic backdrops of Goa and the bustling streets of Mumbai, promising viewers an edge-of-the-seat experience with its intricate plot and dynamic action sequences.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Mixture. This action thriller is unlike anything I've done before, and it challenged me in ways I never anticipated. The character is complex, and the storyline is filled with twists that kept me on my toes throughout the shoot. I can't wait for the audience to embark on this thrilling journey with us. Working with such a talented team and shooting in such diverse locations has been an incredible experience," says Anushka, sharing her excitement about her role in the series.