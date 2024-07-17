Makers reveal the release date for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’

The makers have finally unveiled the release date for the much-anticipated sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Rishu and Rani's love saga returns with unexpected twists and thrills that are sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The Netflix thriller, starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, and Sunny Kaushal, is set to premiere on August 9, exclusively on the streaming platform. The film also stars Jimmy Shergil and Aditya Shrivastava.
The announcement, which sent fans into a frenzy, came earlier this week via a look motion poster on social media. Following the tremendous success of the original Haseen Dillruba, the sequel promises to delve even deeper into the complex dynamics of love, betrayal, and mystery that initially captivated the audience.
Taapsee, who returns as the enigmatic Rani, shared a tantalising glimpse of her character on social media. Posing in a striking red sari, she captioned the photo, "Saw your reactions and decided to stay…Rani shall see u on 9th of August 'phir se'." The post has only heightened the anticipation among fans eager to see how Rani's story unfolds.
The film's first look, revealed back in January, hinted at the intensity to come, but the newly released motion poster takes it up a notch. Vikrant and Taapsee reprise their roles as Rishu and Rani, respectively, with Aditya also returning. The sequel introduces Sunny as a new character named Abhimanyu, who seems poised to add another layer of complexity to the already intricate plot. Additionally, Jimmy joins the cast as Mrityunjay, promising to bring his own flair to the story.
The thriller is set to be a continuation of Rishu and Rani's tumultuous tale. The inclusion of new characters indicates that viewers can expect fresh conflicts and unforeseen twists that will challenge the protagonists in unexpected ways.