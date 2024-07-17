Makers reveal the release date for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’

The announcement, which sent fans into a frenzy, came earlier this week via a look motion poster on social media. Following the tremendous success of the original Haseen Dillruba, the sequel promises to delve even deeper into the complex dynamics of love, betrayal, and mystery that initially captivated the audience.

Taapsee, who returns as the enigmatic Rani, shared a tantalising glimpse of her character on social media. Posing in a striking red sari, she captioned the photo, "Saw your reactions and decided to stay…Rani shall see u on 9th of August 'phir se'." The post has only heightened the anticipation among fans eager to see how Rani's story unfolds.