Exclusive: Director Aditi Roy on making the web show, ‘Parineeta’

Unlike most, I started reading Sarat Chandra's texts a little later, when I was in class 8-9. Parineeta is a text very close to my heart and I never knew back then that I would be recreating it on screen or something. Parineeta has been made into films, one released in 1969, that saw Soumitra Chatterjee (as Sekhar) and Mousumi Chatterjee (as Lalita), and much later in 2005, that saw Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan playing thee two lead characters. I have watched both but even then it didn't strike me that I will make a show or film out of this.

So, when Shrikant Mohta and I had a discussion as to which classic Bengali text can be worked upon and never grows old, I felt that Parineeta is such a text. And because this is such a beautiful love story, audiences won't get bored, even if it is created and re-created n number of times.

Also, period drama is one of my favourite subjects to watch, and I have also wanted to explore such a subject.