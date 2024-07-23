Big B all set to host ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’ starting August 12

The quiz-based reality television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, is returning with its 16th season on August 12. The makers have announced the premiere date with the tagline, "Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga."

The show's promo showcases various scenarios where individuals face resistance from their peers and must answer a barrage of questions with conviction.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is India's most iconic television show, and it played a crucial role in reviving Amitabh's career during a difficult period. In the late 1990s, Big B's production house, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation (AB Corp), faced significant financial difficulties due to its overly corporate approach in an industry that operated traditionally.

To pay off creditors, Amitabh ventured into television with KBC in 2000. This move brought the megastar, previously only seen on the silver screen, into millions of Indian households. His presence on television not only dominated primetime but also secured a special place in the hearts of Indian families.

The Indian audience responded overwhelmingly to Big B in Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is based on the UK show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Shah Rukh Khan, another Bollywood icon, hosted the third season after two successful seasons with Amitabh. However, despite his charm, he couldn't replicate Big B's magic.

Amitabh returned to host the show in its fourth season and has been the face of KBC since 2010. The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to premiere on August 12.