Arnab Riingo Banerjee's web show ‘Milkshake Murders’ to release in July

Actor Neel Bhattacharya and Trina Saha are all set to be paired together onscreen again in Arnab Riingo Banerjee's Milkshake Murders. The web show that has the screenplay, direction, cinematography, editing and background music by Riingo, will see actors like Saurav Das, Joey Deb Roy, Aloke Sanyal, Tapassya Dasgupta, Jayanta Mondal, Rana Mukherjee, Agnibha June Banerjee, Ankita Roy, Chayan Dey and Saheli Mondal.
A failed author who lives in Pattaya, Thailand takes a break from his ambition, to be the top-notch best-selling writer and travels to the exotic islands of Phi Phi. He meets a very unimpressive person who claims to have struck a deal with an internationally acclaimed publishing house for a novel whose manuscripts are yet to be delivered.
Intriguing incidents happen, and in the course of the next 24 hours, the failed author is in possession of the manuscript and the real owner lies dead under the coral sea of Phi Phi. The author now takes the identity of the dead man and soon becomes the best-selling writer of his time.
As success reaches new heights, a new revelation puts the writer in a clutch of fear as his book is now considered as a murderers journal, which highlights all details of past murders in Kolkata - details that only the murderer himself might know. The trap is set. What does he do?
Riingo says, "Milkshake Murders is a new age fast paced thriller where the characters mingle with luck and fortune only to end up in the cobweb of despair and agony. Each one tries to outclass the other in this game of chess and every lie has a layer of betrayal blended in trust. I have shot in Thailand before but this run and gun style was a first for me. This was film making out of a backpack... To do this you need absolute pro actors who understand this style of filming and yes, we had gems in our cartel."
Milkshake Murders will stream in July on KLiKK.