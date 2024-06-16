Arnab Riingo Banerjee's web show ‘Milkshake Murders’ to release in July

Intriguing incidents happen, and in the course of the next 24 hours, the failed author is in possession of the manuscript and the real owner lies dead under the coral sea of Phi Phi. The author now takes the identity of the dead man and soon becomes the best-selling writer of his time.

As success reaches new heights, a new revelation puts the writer in a clutch of fear as his book is now considered as a murderers journal, which highlights all details of past murders in Kolkata - details that only the murderer himself might know. The trap is set. What does he do?