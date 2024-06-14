Debaloy Bhattacharya’s 'Boka Bakshote Bondi' blurs the line between fiction and reality

Debaloy Bhattacharya is known for bringing innovative concepts to life. Whether his adaptation of Indubala Bhaater Hotel delving into the stories of memories and personal trauma through food or the return of a pulp-fiction writer and his leading detective on silver screen, his ideas have always piqued curiosity. This time around is no different as his latest web series Boka Bakshote Bondi is all set to start streaming from end of June.
The series features Solanki Roy, Neel Bhattacharya and Shoumo Banerjee in lead roles and dives right into the life of a television actress who suddenly starts finding her scripts taking over her own life. The trailer which was recently dropped by the makers have already started garnering much appreciation from the viewers.
Debaloy mentions, “The enthusiasm from our audience motivates us to push creative boundaries and offer something truly unique. The trailer's reception has been incredibly encouraging, and we can't wait for everyone to experience the full series.”
Adding to that actor Solanki who plays the lead role states, “The anticipation surrounding 'Boka Bakshote Bondi' is palpable. This series is unlike anything I've worked on before, and I believe it will resonate deeply with viewers. I'm excited for everyone to see the story unfold and experience the blend of reality and fiction."
The web series follows the story of a woman in her late twenties who is eager to leave her acting career behind and look towards newer beginnings. However, her last day on set becomes a harrowing ordeal when the script starts turning into real life blurring the line between fiction and reality.
Boka Bakshote Bondi premieres on hoichoi from June 21.