Debaloy Bhattacharya’s 'Boka Bakshote Bondi' blurs the line between fiction and reality

Debaloy Bhattacharya is known for bringing innovative concepts to life. Whether his adaptation of Indubala Bhaater Hotel delving into the stories of memories and personal trauma through food or the return of a pulp-fiction writer and his leading detective on silver screen, his ideas have always piqued curiosity. This time around is no different as his latest web series Boka Bakshote Bondi is all set to start streaming from end of June.

The series features Solanki Roy, Neel Bhattacharya and Shoumo Banerjee in lead roles and dives right into the life of a television actress who suddenly starts finding her scripts taking over her own life. The trailer which was recently dropped by the makers have already started garnering much appreciation from the viewers.