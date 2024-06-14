Helly Shah makes her digital debut with ‘Gullak 4’
Helly Shah has carved an audience for herself with her acting in several television series and now she is all set to make her digital debut with the fourth season of the much loved show Gullak which was released a few days ago. We catch up with her on playing the role and more.
Tell us about playing Preeti in Gullak 4.
Preeti is a dentist and is opening a new clinic. In the show the character is still being introduced. There’s some interaction that she is having with Anand (Mishra). For now that’s about it because we wanted to introduce somebody and create that curiosity around the character.
You have also always wanted to be a doctor…
As a kid I always dreamt of being a doctor. Academically I had a lot of interest in Science classes and then I took up Biology. But then acting happened which was all great and then I chose acting. Hospitals have really fascinated me. I’m always interested to know about medicines, treatments and the equipments that are being used. You know 5-7 years back I was admitted for something and I used to send pictures from the experience to my friends and family who were very surprised and maybe judged me as to how would somebody enjoy a hospital admission phase.
Do you watch some hospital shows on the OTT?
I should actually but I have not seen many. I actually wanted to start the Good Doctor but then I saw that there were so many seasons. Also, once you are into it you can’t do other stuff so I did not start the series.
How did the role in Gullak come to you?
I was called for the audition and gave it. Then a week later I got a call and message. You know as they say when you don’t expect a lot from some things, that is when the best comes out.
Did you watch the previous seasons? What was in your mind when you first watched Gullak?
As a viewer I loved the show. Not often shows like these are made which are so relatable at every level. It talks about life in general. You have to embrace every moment and situation as it comes your way. The way the show has been made its beautiful.
What made you think this was the right time to make your digital debut?
I don’t think there is a right or wrong time. I didn’t think a lot honestly. I wanted to take a break after my show. Simultaneously I started giving audition for more projects. The idea was to unlearn what I have learnt so that I give myself the scope of learning new things. Also at that time I really needed that break since I was continuously working for 8-9 years. There was no such strategy but taking a break was a conscious decision.
How are the creative processes different in TV and OTT?
Both the mediums demand different things and cater to a different set of audiences. For web projects since they are limited and finite there is so much more scope of going into the smaller details and nuances. You can prep a lot before. Also, the scenes are a lot closer to reality whereas I feel in television it’s all about a little bit of drama to reality. But you can’t compare both the mediums.
What kind of content do you like to watch?
I mostly watch thriller. If at all I don’t want to then I would prefer a nice rom-com. But mostly I’m into thriller, dark films, and survival films.
What is the last survival film that you have watched?
Nowhere. It was a very nice movie where a pregnant lady who is trapped in a box which floats in the ocean. She also gives birth there.
What are your summer fashion essentials?
I like to be very comfortable. I reach out to my cotton kurtis or tops, jeans, and shorts. In terms of make-up or skincare, the game is top-notch. I like to spend some time and invest on my skin.
Three summer make-up essentials always in your bag.
Lipstick or a tinted lip-balm, compact powder, blush
Upcoming projects
I have shot for a couple of more projects so I’m hoping that they release soon.