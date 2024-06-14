Helly Shah makes her digital debut with ‘Gullak 4’

A

As a kid I always dreamt of being a doctor. Academically I had a lot of interest in Science classes and then I took up Biology. But then acting happened which was all great and then I chose acting. Hospitals have really fascinated me. I’m always interested to know about medicines, treatments and the equipments that are being used. You know 5-7 years back I was admitted for something and I used to send pictures from the experience to my friends and family who were very surprised and maybe judged me as to how would somebody enjoy a hospital admission phase.