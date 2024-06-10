Jay Thakkar opens up on playing Suryanarayana in Gullak 4

Actor Jay Thakkar is currently appearing as Suryanarayana in TVF's web series Gullak Season 4 on Sony LIV. He began his career as a child artist in 2004 with well-known shows like Gutur Gu – India's first silent comedy show, Lagi Tujhse Lagan and Uttaran, and is best known for his work in Sony TV's Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2, Jio Cinema's UP65, Amazon Prime's Laakhon Mein Ek, as well as the movies Ram Setu and Dream Girl.

Discussing his character in Gullak Season 4, Jay shares, “I'm playing Aman's quirky and hilarious best friend, Suryanarayana. Known for my jugaadu solutions and funky style, I'm always there for Aman, even if my advice backfires spectacularly (think over-the-top cool guy act to impress my crush, Shilpi!). But guess what? By the end of the series, Shilpi falls for the real, awesome me! Interestingly, my character existed in the first three seasons as Aman's unseen best friend who provided unique solutions over phone calls. This is my third season as Suryanarayana, and let me tell you, the character has evolved brilliantly thanks to the genius of our director, Shreyansh Pandey, and writer, Vidit Tripathi.”

Talking about the USP of this season, he shares, “One of the biggest reasons to watch this web series is to witness the beautiful direction done by our director Shreyansh Pandey sir, as well as our writer Vidit Tripathi sir. Apart from that, this season has a lot of new faces besides the regular cast, which has made it more interesting and fascinating to watch..”