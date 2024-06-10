Jay Thakkar opens up on playing Suryanarayana in Gullak 4

Actor Jay Thakkar is currently appearing as Suryanarayana in TVF's web series Gullak Season 4 on Sony LIV. He began his career as a child artist in 2004 with well-known shows like Gutur Gu – India's first silent comedy show, Lagi Tujhse Lagan and Uttaran, and is best known for his work in Sony TV's Ek Dujey Ke Vaaste 2, Jio Cinema's UP65, Amazon Prime's Laakhon Mein Ek, as well as the movies Ram Setu and Dream Girl.
Discussing his character in Gullak Season 4, Jay shares, “I'm playing Aman's quirky and hilarious best friend, Suryanarayana. Known for my jugaadu solutions and funky style, I'm always there for Aman, even if my advice backfires spectacularly (think over-the-top cool guy act to impress my crush, Shilpi!). But guess what? By the end of the series, Shilpi falls for the real, awesome me! Interestingly, my character existed in the first three seasons as Aman's unseen best friend who provided unique solutions over phone calls. This is my third season as Suryanarayana, and let me tell you, the character has evolved brilliantly thanks to the genius of our director, Shreyansh Pandey, and writer, Vidit Tripathi.”
Talking about the USP of this season, he shares, “One of the biggest reasons to watch this web series is to witness the beautiful direction done by our director Shreyansh Pandey sir, as well as our writer Vidit Tripathi sir. Apart from that, this season has a lot of new faces besides the regular cast, which has made it more interesting and fascinating to watch..”
Sharing his working experience for this series, he shares, “While I didn't share screen time with the legendary Geetanjali ji, Sunita Rajwar ji, or Jameel sir, I'm a huge admirer of their work. That's why meeting them at the screening and hearing their praise for my performance was incredibly humbling. This show has always been special to me, and being part of it is a dream come true. But beyond that, I feel incredibly lucky to work alongside such grounded and genuine people, both on and off screen. It's rare to find such humility and kindness in our industry, and I cherish this experience. It was really good because our director made sure that there was a friendly and positive atmosphere on set.”
Speaking about the kind of responses he's receiving so for, he reveals, "Truth to be told, I am currently shooting for my upcoming movie, which is why I still haven't gotten any time to watch my own episodes as we are doing back to back night shifts over here and in the screening too we just watched 2 episodes. However, I am getting repetitive calls, messages, screengrabs, DMs and lots of love from my friends, family members, colleagues, co-stars and my fans who are genuinely appreciating my performances and the comic timing. People are constantly tagging me and making memes of my 'jugaadu ideas' and my quirky dialogue delivery style, which has already made me feel overwhelmed. I experimented with the subtle art of humour for the first time in this series and I am glad to know that it's working and making people laugh."