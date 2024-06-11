Get ready for the explosive return of Mirzapur season 3 as the battle for dominance unfolds on July 5
The fan-favourite action-crime-thriller series Mirzapur is all set to return with its third season on July 5. This time, the season will feature 10 episodes, with stakes higher and the canvas bigger.
Mirzapur follows the story of Akhandanand Tripathi (played by Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and fictional ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The series stars an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.
This new season promises to delve into the explosive aftermath of Season 2's cliffhanger ending, where Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) took down the ruthless Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).
Fans are on the edge of their seats, wondering who will claim the throne of Mirzapur. Will the cunning Kaleen finally seize power, or will Guddu rise to the challenge and secure his place as leader? One thing is certain: the battle for dominance will be brutal, filled with both cunning strategy and brutal violence.
Mirzapur Season 3 promises ten episodes packed with the show's signature intensity and gripping narrative. Get ready to be drawn back into the dark and dangerous world of Mirzapur, where loyalty is fleeting and power is everything.
Mirzapur will drop on Prime Video on July 5.