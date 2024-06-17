'The Great Indian Kapil Show' renewed for second season [DEETS]

Talking about season two, the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, shared: "This has been a wonderful first season. There have been many firsts, and we will cherish those. We are grateful for all the love pouring in from across the globe."

"We promise not to keep our audience waiting for too long for the next season. Enjoy the finale episode with Kartik Aryan this weekend and stay tuned as we gear up for season 2," he added.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said, "After a phenomenal first season, we're overjoyed to welcome Kapil and the gang back to Netflix for season 2. Kapil’s ability to connect with audiences through his humour is remarkable, making him an iconic comedian in Indian entertainment."

The show features stellar performances by Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. With Kapil's witty punches and Archana Puran Singh helming her beloved "kursi" (chair), the show has captivated viewers worldwide. The finale of the ongoing season is slated for June 22 on Netflix.