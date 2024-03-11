Sai Tamhankar opens up on her Dabba Cartel co-stars

Sai Tamhankar will be recently seen with the legendary Shabana Azmi in Dabba Cartel. The show has already been announced a week back by Netflix and the audience is anticipating much from it. The web series talks about regular women who get involved in a not-so-regular business and how things go about for each of them. Sai recently opens up about her experience in the series.
“Shabana Azmi has got a great sense of humour,” says Sai. She continues, “Shabana ji is very observant. She will make you extremely comfortable and has got a great sense of humour. When she acts, you want to just feel like looking at the monitor,”
After the success of Bhakshak, she will be seen in this web series later this year. The series also features Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, Jisshu Sengupta and others apart from Sai and Shabana. It also marks her second collaboration with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment that she calls, “extremely professional, disciplined.” She expressed her interest to work with the team again in future.
The cast members share a unique camaraderie and the audience is keen on seeing its reflection in the final output. Sai further mentions her experience of working with Gajraj Rao. “Gajraj sir and I have been trying to work since many years and when I got to know about him being on board for ‘Dabba Cartel’, I just jumped with joy. He's a fabulous actor, and it was great working with him. I can't wait for ‘Dabba Cartel’ to come out. It's going to be crazy and amazing!”
Sai is currently enjoying the success of her Marathi movie Sridevi Prasanna and awaiting the release of Dabba Cartel.