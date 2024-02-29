The first look of Dabba Cartel released

The Dabba service is an indomitable part of the Maharashtra and hundreds of people use the superb network to get food delivered to their workplaces. Drawing from the interesting chain of events is the latest series Dabba Cartel.
What happens when five women from Thane trapped under unusual circumstances start a dabba system. While it may seem to be the most normal thing upfront, there are layers to the dabba system which makes it dubious in nature. Is it merely food or is there something more to this delivery business and why? As the secret cartel expands, the women must negotiate secret alliances, law and their inner conflicts in order to keep the business afloat.
Dabba Cartel explores the lives of the women played by Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Bindu Sajayan and Anjali Anand. It also stars Gajraj Rao, Lilette Dubey and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.
The teaser for the series was just launched on social media and was able to captivate audience interest. The peppy background music too is a winner in attracting attention.
Dabba Cartel would soon stream on Netflix.