Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia come together for ‘Therapy Sherapy’

Of late, mental health has indeed become a pivotal part of discussion. Whether it be in family or through the dialogues by actors, who the masses looks up to, awareness about mental health is growing in leaps and bounds. Adding to it is the teaming up of actors Neha Dhupia and Gulshan Devaiah who will come together for a project called Therapy Sherapy which would focus on mental health.
This is the first time both actors would be seen sharing screen space together in the upcoming web series.
Talking about the project, Gulshan said, “I think if every family can become a safe space for its members then a lot of the troubles we have in this world will disappear. People will be happier, more content. This story is about an average middle income family and it brings to light certain things that I mentioned above. I’m looking forward to people slowly and steadily making their homes and families a safe space to nurture each other. The world can be a much better place and we must start this at home”.
One can find slight narrative hints in his comments which provides us with the understanding that family relations will play a big part in the web series.
Therapy Sherapy brings together two powerful and versatile actors on the same platform and is much anticipated by the audience. It is revealed through sources that shooting is currently underway and it would hit the streaming platform soon.