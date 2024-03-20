Mona Singh announces her next, 'Ma Ka Sum'

Mona Singh has always been known for her versatility in presenting captivating performances on screen. Her ability to portray varied roles effortlessly across films and television, Mona has won an immense number of hearts. Her presence in both OTT and Films is proof of her versatility and worldwide appeal.

After the success of Made in Heaven and Kaala Paani, Mona Singh is all set to mesmerise us with her new Amazon Original show Ma Ka Sum. The anticipation surrounding the show is soaring high, with fans eagerly awaiting its release to enjoy a storytelling filled with drama, emotion and intrigue. With Mona Singh's presence, it's definite that Ma Ka Sum is poised to leave a lasting impression on audiences.

The film is about a 19-year-old maths genius' ultimate quest to create an 'algorithm' to find the perfect match for his vivacious single mother. Despite his faith in the sanctity of numbers, he begins to realise that nothing in life is absolute-when it comes to human relationships, every equation is a 'work in progress'.