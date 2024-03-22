First look of Swastika Dutta's next web show 'Basanta Ese Gyachhe' drops!

Addatimes reveals the first look of its new psychological drama series Basanta Eshe Gyachhe starring Swastika Dutta, Sakshi Saha and Arpan Ghosal.

Basanta Ese Gyachhe, directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, revolves around three different people trapped in the game of love. Tiyasha, played by Sakshi, is a teenager engineering student who lives her life on her own terms. She is madly in love with her Mathematics tutor Nishan played by Arpan who is much older than her. Nishan is a happily married man who is madly in love with his wife Chandrima, played by Swastika. Their life changes as Nishan receives an anonymous love letter sent by Tiyasha.

“The main challenge while we were developing Basanta Ese Gyachhe, was to think like a teenager of this generation. Even while writing the script I was constantly challenged as to how a 19-year-old girl will think, act or feel, which is quite different from our generation. But the fun part of writing this project was to play with two exact opposite emotions, the innocent, gen Alpha, modern way of love as well as the mature old school love, both intertwined in the plot. I played with colours much before Holi, since every episode is named after a colour and the story goes along with that exact hue. I went through a roller coaster of emotions and I am happy how things turned out,” said writer Sudeep Das whose last project was Preme Pora Baron.