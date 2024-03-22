First look of Swastika Dutta's next web show 'Basanta Ese Gyachhe' drops!

Addatimes reveals the first look of its new psychological drama series Basanta Eshe Gyachhe starring Swastika Dutta, Sakshi Saha and Arpan Ghosal.
Basanta Ese Gyachhe, directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, revolves around three different people trapped in the game of love. Tiyasha, played by Sakshi, is a teenager engineering student who lives her life on her own terms. She is madly in love with her Mathematics tutor Nishan played by Arpan who is much older than her. Nishan is a happily married man who is madly in love with his wife Chandrima, played by Swastika. Their life changes as Nishan receives an anonymous love letter sent by Tiyasha.
“The main challenge while we were developing Basanta Ese Gyachhe, was to think like a teenager of this generation. Even while writing the script I was constantly challenged as to how a 19-year-old girl will think, act or feel, which is quite different from our generation. But the fun part of writing this project was to play with two exact opposite emotions, the innocent, gen Alpha, modern way of love as well as the mature old school love, both intertwined in the plot. I played with colours much before Holi, since every episode is named after a colour and the story goes along with that exact hue. I went through a roller coaster of emotions and I am happy how things turned out,” said writer Sudeep Das whose last project was Preme Pora Baron.
“Basanta Ese Gyachhe is a complex love story which has a lot of shades to each character,” adds director Abhimanyu Mukherjee.
Arpan Ghoshal, who has won the hearts of the audiences with his presence in television and is all set to work in the series, says, “Working on Basanta Eshe Gyachhe has been an enriching experience. Exploring the complexities of relationships and the search for one's true self amid ambiguity has challenged me as an actor. The director's approach is refreshing, allowing for deep character development and exploration of human psychology. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an intriguing project. It's been an enriching journey, and I'm excited to share this compelling story with audiences.”
“This is my first collaboration with this OTT platform. Though I play a housewife, which I have already played over the years in various media, Chandrima’s character in the series is quite complex and I feel, in my career of 11 years, it is one of the most difficult characters I’ve played. I hope I will be able to do justice to the character,” says Swastika.
“Playing a 19-year-old is quite fun and exciting. It came to me very naturally as I have already passed this age. I am very much loving it as through the character I’m reliving the age again,“ Sakshi adds.
Directed by Abhimanyu Mukherjee, written by Sudeep Das and music by Savvy, Basanta Ese Gyachhe is slated to release on May 1.