Shekhar Kapur lauds 'Heeramandi': Finally Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers the budget they deserve

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has showered praises on fellow colleague Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching the latter's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Taking to X on Monday, Shekhar called SLB's cinematic art "seductive" and praised actor Manisha Koirrala for her extraordinary performance. Later he added that Netflix is finally offering “Indian filmmaker’s budgets they deserve.”
The caption reads, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerises you. His images stayed with me long after I binge watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. And what an effective performance by Manisha Koirala @mkoirala. Finally, #Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers budgets they deserve.”
Created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Taha Shah Badussha, amongst others. It revolves around the story of India’s elite tawaifs or courtesans, in the backdrop of the fight for independence from British rule in 1920. It has been streaming on Netflix since May 1.
On the work front, Shekhar is currently busy with his upcoming film Masoom: The Next Generation dedicated to his daughter, Kaveri.