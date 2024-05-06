Shekhar Kapur lauds 'Heeramandi': Finally Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers the budget they deserve

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has showered praises on fellow colleague Sanjay Leela Bhansali after watching the latter's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Taking to X on Monday, Shekhar called SLB's cinematic art "seductive" and praised actor Manisha Koirrala for her extraordinary performance. Later he added that Netflix is finally offering “Indian filmmaker’s budgets they deserve.”

The caption reads, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s cinematic art is so seductive. He pulls you into his world and mesmerises you. His images stayed with me long after I binge watched the whole of #Heeramandi in one go.. And what an effective performance by Manisha Koirala @mkoirala. Finally, #Netflix is giving Indian filmmakers budgets they deserve.”