Suhotra Mukhopadhyay opens up about playing Chaandu in ‘Paashbalish’
Suhotra Mukhopadhyay is earning laurels through his roles on-screen. In a short time, he has won hearts with series like Gora, Dakghor, Indu, Indubala, and more. As his latest work, the romantic thriller Paashbalish is streaming, he chats with Indulge on his role, the industry, and more.
How’s your character in Paashbalish?
My character Chandu has grown up in Pathorkuchi thana. He’s a very innocent boy with his only companions being a dog and a hen. His past comes back to him and he has to handle it with love and innocence.
Both your character and you sing…
There is a proper scene where I am singing in front of the microphone here. Since I love music, I loved that I could lip-sing. But I don’t consider myself a singer. It just comes from the heart. Most of the time I sing at night. I love the atmosphere because of the silence. I try singing the song which is stuck in my head for a while. There are a few songs that I still haven’t posted on social media.
How was the experience of being paired opposite Ishaa for the first time?
Acting is a team game. If you and your co-actors are not on the same page or comfort level then it becomes difficult to deliver at times. Since we have worked together, we have a great camaraderie between ourselves which has worked well here.
What do you keep in mind while choosing a character?
I feel blessed to have the opportunity to play diverse characters because we don’t often have the luxury to choose. In the future, I would want to take up roles which I haven’t done till now.
What would be the most challenging character of your career?
Paashbalish is definitely one of them. In theatre, I used to do a character called Rehan who was very close to my heart and an exhausting character. I had to mentally prepare myself. One character that confused me quite a bit and was mentally taxing was my role in the series Mouchak.
How easy or challenging has it been to survive in the regional industry?
I have been lucky for the last two years. The problem is that the quantity of artistes outnumber the quantity of work here. But we are lucky to have web series because of which there has been more work and recognition.
How has your theatre background helped you face the camera?
I have done less proscenium theatre but more of intimate space theatre. As a performer, it has made me confident to keep going. And the discipline in theatre helps all artistes.
What is romance to you?
It can be friendship, self-love, witnessing the journey of one another, little things. Romance and love are in the details.
Do you have plans to work on National Platforms?
Yes, why not? Last year I did a series with Bejoy Nambiar. I want to work everywhere – Bombay, South, the world over.
Upcoming works
Indu 3, Dakghor 2, Gora 3, and I will start shooting for some projects soon.