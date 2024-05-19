Sahara Group hits out at makers of ‘Scam 2010’; releases official statement

Sahara India Pariwar condemned SonyLIV and Applause Entertainment’s planned series based on their founder’s life. The announcement of Scam 2010 as the third instalment of the Scam series sparked outrage from Roy’s family.
In an official statement, Sahara called the series an ‘abusive act’ designed for ‘cheap and wide publicity.’ They said, “An abusive and grossly condemnable act has been demonstrated by the makers of 'Scam' to achieve cheap and wide publicity, by announcing to unveil, Scam 2010. Sahara India Pariwar condemns such acts of all the individuals and parties involved and shall resist their offending behaviour. In this regard, the aggrieved members are seeking advice to take suitable legal action against the producer, director and all those who are involved in making the illegal portrayal.”
The Scam series, directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, focuses on Indian financial scandals. The first two seasons explored the stories of Harshad Mehta and Abdul Karim Telgi, respectively. The first season of the show (Scam 1992) starring Partik Gandhi was released in 2020 and the second season (Scam 2003) starring Gangan Deb Riar was released in 2023.