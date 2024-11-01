Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend!

Do not miss out on watching these upcoming OTT releases this weekend and early next week.
Adventure: Outer Banks (Season 4)
Part two of the fourth season of this suspenseful series returns next week. In the first part, the Pogues return home to Kildare Island after discovering gold in El Dorado. The plot covers the 18 months leading up to the season three finalé. November 7. On Netflix.
Thriller: Mithya: The Darker Chapter
Juhi’s (Huma Qureshi) perfect little world is shaken when a mysterious writer (Naveen Kasturia) accuses her of plagiarism. Meanwhile, Rhea (Avantika Dassani), Juhi’s half-sister is busy plotting schemes to win over their father’s love. The enmity between the two half-sisters continues and as limits cease to exist, the two gradually begin to turn into each other. Language: Hindi. November 1. On Zee5.
Action: Citadel: Honey Bunny
A spin-off to the American television series Citadel, the series features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Bunny, a stuntman, recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig and they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, when their past catches up with them, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia. Language: Hindi. November 7. On Amazon Prime Video.
Romance: Meet Me Next Christmas
Directed by Rusty Cundieff, the plot follows a hopeless romantic, who is on a quest to meet the man of her dreams. She races across New York City to find a ticket to a sold-out Pentatonix Christmas concert. The cast includes Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe and Tymika Tafari, among others. November 6. On Netflix.
Documentary: Endurance
This is a story of leadership and perseverance. Polar explorer Ernest Shackleton kept his crew of 27 men alive for over a year despite the loss of their ship in frigid pack ice. Over a century later, a team of modern-day explorers sets out to find the sunken ship. Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Natalie Hewit, Endurance tells the inspiring stories of these two landmark expeditions, bound by their shared grit and determination. November 3. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Documentary: The Defenders
This is a gripping true story of how a former Australian football captain and a ragtag team of social media warriors, challenged two monarchies, a military junta and the world’s richest and most influential sporting body FIFA, to rescue the life of Hakeem al-Araibi, a fellow player. November 1. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Struggling side Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford this weekend in the Premier League. Manchester United lost to West Ham in their last Premier League match while Chelsea edged Newcastle 2-1. Who will take all three points in this one? November 3, 10 pm. On Disney+ Hotstar.