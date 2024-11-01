Check out these 7 upcoming OTT releases this weekend!

Documentary: Endurance

This is a story of leadership and perseverance. Polar explorer Ernest Shackleton kept his crew of 27 men alive for over a year despite the loss of their ship in frigid pack ice. Over a century later, a team of modern-day explorers sets out to find the sunken ship. Directed by Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin and Natalie Hewit, Endurance tells the inspiring stories of these two landmark expeditions, bound by their shared grit and determination. November 3. On Disney+ Hotstar.