Makers unveil poster for ‘Talmar Romeo Juliet’, slated to release on November 15

Hoichoi has revealed the official poster for its upcoming series, Talmar Romeo Juliet, a modern adaptation of Shakespeare’s legendary play. Directed by Arpan Garai and creatively overseen by Anirban Bhattacharya, this new series promises a unique take on the iconic love story, infusing it with a distinctly Bengali flavour.
Newcomers Debdutta Raha and Hiya Roy make a striking debut as the leading characters, Rana and Jahanara, respectively. The series also features Anujoy Chattopadhyay as Somnath, with Anirban Bhattacharya stepping into the role of Mostaq. The poster, a blend of retro and contemporary aesthetics, teases a world rich in colour and emotion, setting an intense tone for the show. The imagery hints at deep passion and brewing conflict, key elements that resonate with the timeless narrative of forbidden love.
Set in the fictional town of Talma, Talmar Romeo Juliet aims to portray the struggles of young love against the backdrop of societal pressures. The adaptation, written by Durbar Sharma, weaves together universal themes of love, rivalry, and tragedy, all through a raw, Bengali lens.
Fans of Bengali drama and classic literature can anticipate an evocative journey that merges age-old themes with fresh storytelling. With its vibrant poster already making waves, Talmar Romeo Juliet promises a heartfelt and visually captivating series, exclusively on Hoichoi starting November 15.