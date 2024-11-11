TV

Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta come together for Parambrata Chattopadhyay's next, 'Bhog'

The series, a mythological thriller drama, is directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta come together for Parambrata Chattopadhyay's next, 'Bhog'
In Frame: Parambrata and Anirban
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

After the success of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s horror flick Nikosh Chhaya, the maker’s announce the actor-director’s his latest, Bhog. Directed by Parambrata, it has Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta spearheading the show. This mythological thriller/drama is adapted from a story by Aveek Sarkar and would start streaming on hoichoi soon.  

Promising a blockbuster performance–packed show, Parambrata adapts Sarkar’s audio book and presents it as a visually enigmatic series. The narrative is along the lines of obsession and blurring the lines between reality and illusion. A reclusive bachelor becomes captivated by a brass statue at a curio shop, and his life is never the same as before. It is suspected that the dangerous attracted towards a statue might be fuelled by supernatural forces.

The series will start streaming on hoichoi shortly.

Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta come together for Parambrata Chattopadhyay's next, 'Bhog'
These seven upcoming OTT releases are not to be missed out on!
web series
Anirban Bhattacharya
Parambrata Chattopadhyay
Bengali web series

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com