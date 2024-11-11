Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta come together for Parambrata Chattopadhyay's next, 'Bhog'

After the success of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s horror flick Nikosh Chhaya, the maker’s announce the actor-director’s his latest, Bhog. Directed by Parambrata, it has Anirban Bhattacharya and Rajatava Dutta spearheading the show. This mythological thriller/drama is adapted from a story by Aveek Sarkar and would start streaming on hoichoi soon.

Promising a blockbuster performance–packed show, Parambrata adapts Sarkar’s audio book and presents it as a visually enigmatic series. The narrative is along the lines of obsession and blurring the lines between reality and illusion. A reclusive bachelor becomes captivated by a brass statue at a curio shop, and his life is never the same as before. It is suspected that the dangerous attracted towards a statue might be fuelled by supernatural forces.

The series will start streaming on hoichoi shortly.