Saqib Saleem on his antagonist role in ‘Citadel: Hunny Bunny’: It feels amazing to receive such positive feedback

In an recent interview, actor Saqib Saleem recently shared insights on his first antagonist role in the Varun Dhawan-led series Citadel: Honey Bunny. Portraying the formidable KD, Saqib expressed his delight over the “overwhelming appreciation” for his performance.

“It feels amazing to receive such positive feedback,” he said, adding that KD’s character is complex, driven by a desire to prove his worth to his father and loyalty to his family, mixing wit, resilience, and vulnerability.

“It’s been wonderful to hear that fans are connecting with KD and the intensity he adds to the story. I’m grateful for the support and excited for audiences to explore KD’s world further,” Saqib remarked.