Makers drop ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 2’ trailer

The stakes reach new heights with Gurmeet Choudhary joining the cast as an ally on Purva’s side, adding yet another unpredictable layer to the battle for survival.

Directed, written, and helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the new season has an all-star lineup with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Saurabh Shukla, and Varun Badola, among others, keeping viewers hooked with their intense performances. Sengupta promises a story that will haunt viewers with every scene, blending thriller elements with the kind of classic storytelling that keeps audiences glued to their screens.