Makers drop first-look of upcoming Bengali web series ‘Kaalratri’

Acclaimed television actor Soumitrisha is all set to make her web debut with hoichoi’s upcoming series Kaalratri. Makers have already dropped the first look of the leading lady which has generated much curiosity among the audience and fans. Soumitrisha steps into the role of Debi, who is a bride –to-be and gets herself entangled in a web of mysteries.

Directed by Ayan Chakraborti, the Kaalratri first-look video is already up on official social media handles. Debi, the protagonist is seen in the middle of her pre-wedding ceremonies where she glows as a bride-to-be should. Her character’s journey embodies the spirit of fear, hope and more.  

Kaalratri premieres on hoichoi on December 6

