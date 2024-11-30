This brand new show narrated by David Attenborough reveals how mammals have conquered the earth!

What other sequences from your episode are you very pleased with?

The sequence we filmed of the fennec foxes, because all along I knew how difficult this would be to achieve. Usually, we rely on amazing teams of researchers and scientists scattered around the world who’ve been putting their whole lives into this one particular animal. They know everything about them and can open the door to us and hopefully reveal them to the wider world. But because fennec foxes live in very politically unstable regions of the Sahel and across the Sahara, no one studies them. But I got in touch with a wildlife photographer, Bruno D’Amicis, an Italian who had spent the last 10 or 15 years with his own funding trying to tell the story of the fennec fox. He found a location in Tunisia that he was willing to share with us. We went to the most amazing landscape in the Sahara, the Grand Erg Oriental, which is one of the largest sand dune deserts in the world. It’s just this spectacular landscape of nothing. You occasionally find these footprints seemingly leading nowhere. You speak to the locals and they say, “I’ve seen one fennec fox in my life,” — and they live there. So locating the animal was an immense challenge.

