Lisa Mishra set to share screen with Zeenat Aman in ‘The Royals’

Musician Lisa Mishra, known for her soulful voice, is making her mark in the OTT world with her acting debut in Call Me Bae alongside Ananya Panday and Vir Das and her upcoming project, The Royals. Having captured audiences with her music, Lisa is now exploring the world of acting, bringing fresh energy to these two distinct projects.
Call Me Bae, a contemporary series, highlights the lives, challenges, and aspirations of today's youth. Meanwhile, The Royals dives into the opulence and power struggles of a high-class society. The series features a stellar cast including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and the iconic Zeenat Aman.
Expressing her excitement about this new phase in her career, Lisa shared, "I’ve always been passionate about storytelling, whether through music or acting. Call Me Bae and The Royals allow me to explore different aspects of my craft." She also revealed her joy at working alongside Zeenat in the series, stating that the experience pushed her to grow as an actor: "It was a privilege to perform alongside such incredible talent."
With Call Me Bae already making waves, fans eagerly await Lisa’s role in The Royals, where she promises to bring a new dimension to her acting journey.